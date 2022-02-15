Women's Cricket
India vs New Zealand 2nd Women's ODI: Amelia Kerr snatches victory away — Highlights
India, batting first, scored 270/6, their highest ever Women's ODI total against New Zealand. Mithali Raj (66*) and Richa Ghosh (65) were the top scorers.
The Indian women's team, batting first against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI on Tuesday, scored 270/6. Newcomer Sabbhineni Meghana missed her maiden ODI half-century by one run despite a great start. Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh then came together to revive the innings with a 108-run partnership. This was India's highest score vs NZ in women's ODIs.
However, a 119 not out from New Zealand's Amelia Kerr led the White Ferns to their second victory of the series against India.
India XI Scores: Sabbhineni Meghana (49), Shafali Verma (24), Yastika Bhatia (31), Mithali Raj (66*), Harmanpreet Kaur (10), Richa Ghosh (65), Pooja Vastrakar (11), Deepti Sharma (1*), Simran Dil Bahadur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav (Total: 270/6)
As it happened:
- 15 Feb 2022 5:03 AM GMT
- 15 Feb 2022 4:57 AM GMT
New Zealand wins!
NZ win the match by 3 wickets.
Amelia Kerr with the winning boundary.
- 15 Feb 2022 4:53 AM GMT
NZ nearing a win
6 needed off 9 balls now.
- 15 Feb 2022 4:48 AM GMT
WICKET!
Deepti Sharma with a beautiful bowled to dismiss Jensen for 4.
NZ need 18 off 15 balls.
- 15 Feb 2022 4:43 AM GMT
A century for Kerr!
Amelia Kerr scores a boundary to bring her 100
- 15 Feb 2022 4:21 AM GMT
NZ need 58 runs in 10 overs
Harmanpreet strikes. New Zealand lose their 5th wicket. Taniya Bhatia drops another catch to end the 40th over. Kerr (83*) still driving the New Zealand chase.
NZ 213/5 after 40, need 58 runs in 60 balls
- 15 Feb 2022 3:59 AM GMT
128-run partnership broken by Poonam
Wicket! After 29.3 overs and 128 runs. Poonam Yadav with the much-needed wicket. Yastika with the catch, the ball is chasing her around the park today. Amelia Kerr still the problem element for India.
NZ 183/4 after 34, need 88 runs in 96 balls
- 15 Feb 2022 3:30 AM GMT
Amelia Kerr 50 keeps chase alive
Kerr brings up her 50, with Maddy Green giving able company. Bhatia misses a catch behind the stumps as NZ fight on.
NZ 145/3 after 27, need 126 runs in 23 overs
- 15 Feb 2022 3:01 AM GMT
Amelia Kerr leads fightback
Amelia Kerr steps up to save the hosts from crisis. Yastika has a tough chance to grab a low catch but she can't this time.
NZ 94/3 after 18, need 177 runs from 32 overs
- 15 Feb 2022 2:26 AM GMT
Yastika takes a great catch to dismiss Devine
Catch! New Zealand's famed openers have fallen. Bates for 16, now Devine for 33, Yastika takes a catch on the rebound. Amy Satterthwaite comes in at 4. And gone for a duck! Harmanpreet now takes a catch clean out of the air. India have New Zealand on the mat!
NZ 55/3 after 9