India vs New Zealand 2nd Women's ODI: Amelia Kerr snatches victory away — Highlights

The Indian women's team, batting first against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI on Tuesday, scored 270/6. Newcomer Sabbhineni Meghana missed her maiden ODI half-century by one run despite a great start. Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh then came together to revive the innings with a 108-run partnership. This was India's highest score vs NZ in women's ODIs.

However, a 119 not out from New Zealand's Amelia Kerr led the White Ferns to their second victory of the series against India.

India XI Scores: Sabbhineni Meghana (49), Shafali Verma (24), Yastika Bhatia (31), Mithali Raj (66*), Harmanpreet Kaur (10), Richa Ghosh (65), Pooja Vastrakar (11), Deepti Sharma (1*), Simran Dil Bahadur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav (Total: 270/6)

As it happened: