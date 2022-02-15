Log In
Women's Cricket

India vs New Zealand 2nd Women's ODI: Amelia Kerr snatches victory away — Highlights

India, batting first, scored 270/6, their highest ever Women's ODI total against New Zealand. Mithali Raj (66*) and Richa Ghosh (65) were the top scorers.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE: Mithali Raj won the toss and chose to bat first. (ICC)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-15T10:46:41+05:30

The Indian women's team, batting first against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI on Tuesday, scored 270/6. Newcomer Sabbhineni Meghana missed her maiden ODI half-century by one run despite a great start. Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh then came together to revive the innings with a 108-run partnership. This was India's highest score vs NZ in women's ODIs.

However, a 119 not out from New Zealand's Amelia Kerr led the White Ferns to their second victory of the series against India.

India XI Scores: Sabbhineni Meghana (49), Shafali Verma (24), Yastika Bhatia (31), Mithali Raj (66*), Harmanpreet Kaur (10), Richa Ghosh (65), Pooja Vastrakar (11), Deepti Sharma (1*), Simran Dil Bahadur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav (Total: 270/6)

As it happened:

Live Updates

Women Cricket Indian cricket Women’s Cricket World Cup 
