IND vs BAN 1st T20I LIVE: India need 115 to win — Live Score, Updates, Blog
A new-look Team India restricted Bangladesh to 114/5 in their 20 overs.
India vs Bangladesh Live: The Indian women's cricket team began their tour of Bangladesh on Sunday.
Bangladesh, batting first, scored 114/5 in their 20 overs. Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma and debutant Minnu Mani took one wicket each, but it was Deepti Sharma (0/14 in 4 overs) who was the pick of the bowlers. India need 115 to win.
- 9 July 2023 9:27 AM GMT
India to chase 115 to win
Bangladesh have not managed a single four in these death overs, even though Shorna has hit two sixes.
Bangladesh finish with 114/5 after a run out in the last over.
- 9 July 2023 9:24 AM GMT
Poor streaming quality irks fans
Bangladesh's middle order has not been impressive, but what has been even more unimpressive has been the broadcast.
- 9 July 2023 9:18 AM GMT
BAN 102/4 after 18
Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma come to the fore with the ball. Deepti's turn flummoxes the batters, Shafali follows up with the wicket. Yastika with some great glovework as Shobana falls for 22.
Shorna Akhter hits a six off Shafali tobring up 100 for Bangladesh.
- 9 July 2023 9:07 AM GMT
Spinners tie noose around Bangladesh
The run rate has reduced a lot for Bangladesh after those 2 quick wickets. The two batters now have strike rates of 75 and 40. Distressing scenes for the home team as India apply the pressure with their spinners.
Deepti, Anusha, Minnu and Shafali too - Bangladesh have no way past the web being weaved by India's spinners.
BAN 76/3 after 15
- 9 July 2023 8:50 AM GMT
BAN 57/3 after 10.3
A run out! And it's the captain who is run out. Shobana sends back captain Nigar Sultana for a run she does not think was there. Out for 2, Yastika Bhatia does the job behind the stumps. A cheap bargain for the Indian team to get Bangladesh's most stable middle order batter for a run out.
- 9 July 2023 8:39 AM GMT
BAN 52/2 after 8.3
Shathi Rani takes a toll on Amanjot as the Powerplay ends - three consecutive fours. Against Vastrakar though, she loses her stumps. Bowled for 22.
- 9 July 2023 8:27 AM GMT
BAN 34/1 after 6
India introduce their spinners in the Powerplay. Minnu Mani, the debutant, gets the first wicket! Shamima Sultana was looking to give her the charge. Gets one boundary, but then Jemimah comes around to get a catch in the deep.
- 9 July 2023 8:13 AM GMT
BAN 14/0 after 3
Amanjot Kaur bowls an eventful 2nd over of the day. An outswinger looks to take an edge and go to first slip, but replays show there was no bat on the ball. Shamima swings to the leg side to get the first boundary of the day.
Bangladesh look to have overcome their nerves from the 1st over as Vastrakar continues.
- 9 July 2023 8:06 AM GMT
Match begins with a maiden
Pooja Vastrakar starts the bowling for India. Shamima Sultana and Shathi Rana open the innings. And it's a maiden!
- 9 July 2023 7:45 AM GMT
India vs Bangladesh: Playing XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana(w/c), Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan