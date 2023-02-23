Despite extra practice session, shoddy fielding lets India down in T20 WC semi vs Australia

India on Thursday restricted Australia to 172/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bowl first by Meg Lanning in the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

While the Indian bowlers did well to chip away with wickets at regular intervals, their fielding was far from ideal. The women in blue dropped as many as two catches and a stumping opportunity to go with multiple fumbles in the field.

It all started in the very first over of the match, when a shaky dive from Shafali Verma ended up gifting Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy an extra run.

Meg Lanning - the Australian captain, who went on to remain unbeaten 49 was dropped when she was batting on just one by Richa Ghosh behind the stumps. There was also a missed stumping chance against Lanning.

What a blunder by Shafali Verma, dropped Beth Mooney in SFs 😭#INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/KV7f7W2TX3 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 23, 2023

This was followed by Shafali Verma putting down a sitter of Beth Mooney at the long-off boundary - to make matters worse the U19 World Cup winning captain parried it away to the fence when the batter was on 32. She went on to record a half century.

All these costly mistakes in a World Cup semifinal, despite an extra fielding session on the eve of the contest as revealed by commentator Ian Bishop on air.

The Indian fielding has been shoddy for a long time now. They have been clumsy in the field throughout the World Cup.

"We need to improve our fielding," was what Jemimah Rodrigues echoed in a post match press conference after playing a match-wicket innings against Pakistan in their World Cup opener.

Things have barely improved since then. Catches have gone down at regular intervals and opposition batters have managed to successfully run non-existent doubles and triples against India. These little things can cost you the match more often than not.

India are undoubtedly one of the most talented teams in women's cricket but until and unless the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side improves in the field, they would mostly be playing catch-up with their opponents.