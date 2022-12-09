Women's Cricket
INDW vs AUSW 1st T20I LIVE: India bat first against Australia — Live Scores, Updates
India begin their 5-match T20 campaign at home against world champions Australia.
India face their toughest home series of recent times as world champions Australia descend to play a 5-match T20I series, the first match of which will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday. Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes are both not in the visiting team, but they will still pack a punch, having the likes of Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.
Match starts at 7 pm IST.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 9 Dec 2022 1:08 PM GMT
Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh
- 9 Dec 2022 1:07 PM GMT
India to bat first
Australia win the toss and opt to field first.
- 9 Dec 2022 1:07 PM GMT
Time for toss
The teams are at the venue. Almost time for the toss.
- 9 Dec 2022 12:35 PM GMT
This is a big series for us: India
How important the series is to the Indian team:
- 9 Dec 2022 12:30 PM GMT
Unprecedented levels of buzz for a bilateral series
Mumbai is all set for a titanic series! Are you?
- 9 Dec 2022 12:29 PM GMT
India vs Australia: Squads
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield