Women's Cricket
2023 Emerging Asia Cup: India A vs Nepal — Live Score, Updates, Blog
Shweta Sehrawat's Indian team will look to carry on their form from the win against Hong Kong.
The India A team will look to continue their winning run when they take on Nepal in the Women’s Twenty20 (T20) Emerging Asia Cup on Thursday. The game will begin at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, from 11:00 AM.
In their last match against Hong Kong, India A bowled their opponent out for a paltry 34 in 14 overs to start the tournament with a bang.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 15 Jun 2023 5:30 AM GMT
Rain delay
Some distressing news: Rain has delayed the start of the India vs Nepal match.
In other news, the Pakistan vs Hong Kong match, which was scheduled before India's match, has been abandoned. Pakistan next play India on Saturday.
- 15 Jun 2023 5:02 AM GMT
India vs Nepal: Squads
India A – Shweta Sehrawat (C), Soumya Tiwari (VC), Kanika Ahuja, B Anusha, Uma Chetry (WK), Parshavi Chopra, Kashvee Gautam, Trisha Gongadi, Mamatha Madiwala (WK), Muskan Malik, Mannat Kashyap, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Nepal – Rubina Chhetry (C), Indu Barma, Apsari Begam, Ishwori Bist, Kabita Joshi, Asmina Karmacharya, Samjhana Khadka, Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, Kritika Marasini, Jyoti Pandey (WK), Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha (WK)