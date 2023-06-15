Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

2023 Emerging Asia Cup: India A vs Nepal — Live Score, Updates, Blog

Shweta Sehrawat's Indian team will look to carry on their form from the win against Hong Kong.

2023 Emerging Asia Cup: India A vs Nepal — Live Score, Updates, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 15 Jun 2023 5:30 AM GMT

The India A team will look to continue their winning run when they take on Nepal in the Women’s Twenty20 (T20) Emerging Asia Cup on Thursday. The game will begin at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, from 11:00 AM.

In their last match against Hong Kong, India A bowled their opponent out for a paltry 34 in 14 overs to start the tournament with a bang.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-06-15 04:59:51
women's cricketWomen's Asia Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X