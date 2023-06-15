2023 Emerging Asia Cup: India A vs Nepal — Live Score, Updates, Blog

The India A team will look to continue their winning run when they take on Nepal in the Women’s Twenty20 (T20) Emerging Asia Cup on Thursday. The game will begin at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, from 11:00 AM.

In their last match against Hong Kong, India A bowled their opponent out for a paltry 34 in 14 overs to start the tournament with a bang.

