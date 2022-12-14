Women's Cricket
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma's 52 goes in vain — Highlights
Australia (172/8) beat India (151/7) by 21 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series.
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma scored an entertaining 52 which went in vain as India fell short by 21 runs to Australia in the third of the 5-match T20I series in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Batting first, Australia scored 172/8 in their 20 overs. India were in the hunt till the last over courtesy Shafali and an anchor's knock by Harmanpreet Kaur (37) but lost wickets in a heap at the death. Earlier, Ellyse Perry (75) was the highest scorer from the first innings while Renuka Thakur (2/24) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.
As it happened:
- 14 Dec 2022 4:39 PM GMT
Australia win by 21 runs
A run out to start the 20th over. Pindrop silence at the ground. They think the match is all but over. Radha Yadav walks back with 4 (7).
A quiet end to the match as Australia win by 21 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
- 14 Dec 2022 4:34 PM GMT
Deepti on the charge
2 boundary-less overs not doing anything to help India' cause. Deepti puts up a fight in the 19th over. Times the ball between gaps to get 3 fours.
It still might not be enough, but Deepti has kept the game alive. And hope alive of another miracle. Deepti on 22 off 14.
IND 146/6 after 19, need 27 in 1 over
- 14 Dec 2022 4:28 PM GMT
Harmanpreet falls for 37
Harmanpreet is caught in the deep. She also had at least two reprieves earlier today, finally she falls for 37. Is this India giving up the chase in this match? Radha joins Deepti with 47 needed in 3 overs.
Last day's heroics still give hope, but looks like this game is slowly going out of India's hands. IND 126/6 after 17
- 14 Dec 2022 4:23 PM GMT
India need 51 in the last 4 overs
Deepti Sharma joins Harmanpreet, but the quick wickets of Shafali, Richa and Devika have left these two with a lot of work to do. And just as the pressure seems to rise, Harmanpreet is dropped at the boundary by Perry. India still breathe.
IND 122/5 after 16
- 14 Dec 2022 4:17 PM GMT
Last day's heroes Devika and Richa both out cheaply
Devika falls cheaply today. Was one of the heroes in last day's win, today she is out for 1. Which brings out Richa Ghosh into the middle at 6. What a stage for the biggest superstar of Indian cricket of the moment. The 19-year-old comes out with a broad smile. Which is soon wiped out. Richa skies one. Caught! Out for 1.
IND 113/5 after 14.5
- 14 Dec 2022 4:10 PM GMT
Shafali loses her 4 lives
The Shafali show does end, bringing down a hush on the stadium. She's had 4 lives today, but finally Ashleigh Gardner runs in around at square leg to redeem her earlier dropped catch. Shafali is out for 52.
Devika Vaidya joins Harmanpreet with 67 runs to win off 39 balls. IND 106/3 after 13.3
- 14 Dec 2022 4:07 PM GMT
Dramatic half-century for Shafali
Harmanpreet now gets into her groove against the leg spin of Alana King. In the 13th over, Shafali produces insane drama! The Aussies celebrate as she is caught in the deep but replays show it was a no ball. Off the free hit, Shafali is bowled. Thats twice in 2 balls she has been out, but she remains at the crease.
Hammers a four down the ground to end a dramatic over.
IND 101/2 after 13, Shafali on 52*
- 14 Dec 2022 3:57 PM GMT
Dip in scoring rate
Harmanpreet, taking her time to settle, survives a stumping chance off Alana King's bowling. Close shave!
Ellyse Perry, presumably because of the massive shift she put in with the bat, is used for the first time in the 11th over. Excellent over from her! Just 7 runs have come in the last 2 overs.
IND 82/2 after 11
India Women need 91 runs in 54 balls - RPO of 10.1
- 14 Dec 2022 3:50 PM GMT
Shafali Verma strikes at Aussies' jugular
Somebody stop Shafali! Making the most of the middle overs. Two 12-run overs come for India even as Harmanpreet is left to enjoy the show from the non strikers end. Shafali gallops into her 40s, having smashed 2 sixes and 3 fours in the last 3 overs.
IND 75/2 after 9
- 14 Dec 2022 3:44 PM GMT
Dispatch from Mumbai
PKL reporter Pritish Raj sends in a a photo to show how omnipresent the India vs Australia series is in Mumbai.
IND 51/2 after 7