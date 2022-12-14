India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma's 52 goes in vain — Highlights

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma scored an entertaining 52 which went in vain as India fell short by 21 runs to Australia in the third of the 5-match T20I series in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Batting first, Australia scored 172/8 in their 20 overs. India were in the hunt till the last over courtesy Shafali and an anchor's knock by Harmanpreet Kaur (37) but lost wickets in a heap at the death. Earlier, Ellyse Perry (75) was the highest scorer from the first innings while Renuka Thakur (2/24) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

As it happened: