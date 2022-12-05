Shafali Verma to lead India at U19 World Cup - Take a look at the complete squad

The BCCI, on Monday, announced the Indian squad for the upcoming inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. Experienced batter Shafali Verma, who is a vital cog in the wheel of the senior team has been named the captain.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who played in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup earlier in this year also features in the 15-member squad.

India U19 Squad for Women's #T20WorldCup:



Assisting Shafali Verma on the field will be Shweta Sehrawat, who is currently captaining the Indian team in their ongoing T20 series against New Zealand U19.

The squad also includes talented batters G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari who have put up decent performances in the domestic as well as international circuit.

India's bowling challenge for the global event will be led by Titas Sadhu alongside the likes of Hurley Gala, Shabnam, Parshavi Chopra and others. Hrishita Basu has been named as the second wicket keeper in the squad behind Richa Ghosh.

The inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will be held from 14th January to 29th January 2023 in South Africa.

India, who have been drawn in Group D will kickstart their campaign with a clash against the hosts on the opening day of the tournament. The other teams in Group D include Scotland, and UAE.

The top three teams from the each group will move into the Super Six stage, where all the qualified 12 teams will be divided into a group of six each. The top two teams of these groups will then move into the semifinal.

Indian squad:

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.







