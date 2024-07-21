Women's Asia Cup: India thrash UAE with a 78-run victory

India extended their winning streak in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup, defeating the United Arab Emirates by 78 runs in Dambulla.

After winning the toss, UAE skipper Esha Rohit Oza opted to field first. India got off to a rough start, losing three wickets for just 52 runs. However, Shafali Verma provided a much-needed boost with an explosive 37 runs from just 18 balls, maintaining a run rate above 9 runs per over throughout the powerplay.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh led the Indian fightback.

Harmanpreet dominated the earlier stages, hitting 7 boundaries and 4 sixes to score 66 runs from 47 balls, while Richa’s explosive innings, comprising 12 boundaries and a six, contributed 64 runs in just 29 balls, helping the women in blue cross the 200-run mark.

Kavisha Egodage shined with the ball, taking 2 wickets and conceding just 36 runs, while the rest of the bowlers had a poor outing. UAE’s chase got off to a rocky start, losing three wickets for just 36 runs. Chasing the challenging target, skipper Oza and Kavisha Egodage stabilized the innings, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.



Oza scored 38 runs from 36 balls, while Egodage added 40 runs to the total.



The Indian bowling display, led by Deepti Sharma, was clinical in restricting UAE to 123 runs, taking 7 wickets.



Richa Ghosh was adjudged the player of the match for her impressive knock.



At the end of the second game, India stands strong at the top of the table with 4 points and an NRR of +3.298, with one game to spare.



Hoping to finish the group stages on a high note, India will now face Nepal on 23rd July at the same venue.

