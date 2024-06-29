One-off Test: South Africa women tatter at 236/4 on Day 2 after India post record-breaking score

South Africa women's team ended day two of the one-off Test against India at 236 for 4 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after the hosts posted a record-breaking total on board batting first.

Resuming batting from the overnight score of 525 for 4, the Indian innings eventually ended at 603 for 6, the highest-ever innings recorded in women's Test history.

India surpassed the previous record of 575 runs set by the Australian women's team earlier this year, with South Africa being on the receiving end in both matches.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (69) and Richa Ghosh (86) completed their fifties. While Harmanpreet scored her maiden fifty, Richa scored her second.



In the first hour of the day itself, India had piled up 66 runs and the Proteas looked helpless in the field.

The 143-run partnership between Harmanpreet and Richa would eventually break when Harmanpreer was trapped before the wicket by Sekhukhune.

But before that, the duo surpassed the highest fifth-wicket partnership of 138 set by Logtenberg and Charzlie of South Africa in 2003.

Soon after the dismissal of Harmanpreet, Richa faltered to Mlaba, getting trapped in front of the stumps.



Richa missed a well-deserved century just shy of fourteen runs. After her dismissal, coach Amol Mazumdar waved his hand and India declared their innings at 603 for 6.

Proteas tatter at 236 for 4



In reply, South Africa lost four wickets despite getting off to a good start from openers Laura Wolvaraadt and Anneke Bosch. They batted the last six overs comprehensively before lunch and ended the session at 29 for nought.

However, after the lunch break, Sneh Rana effected the first dismissal by trapping Laura before the stump for 20.

Sneha pitched it slightly short but the ball kept low and hit the pads of Laura who was planning to push the pall towards cow-corner.



The Indian spinners tried spinning a web around the South Africans. Almost three catches were dropped at the silly point, where Subha Satheesh could not cope with the atmosphere on debut.



The South Africans started their counter-attack with Sune Luus and Anneke Bosch leading the charge, some glorious shorts to the covers and an over-the-top six but that didn’t last long.



Anneke Bosch edged one straight at the first slip to Deepti Sharma, bowled by Sneh, who ended the 63-run partnership between Anneke and Sune.

In the last over before tea, Sune edged one to the keeper Richa. Richa was blinded by the batter and she missed it.

But, the Indians look on the front, the pitch has started playing tricks and the spinners are getting a grip and turn.



Post tea, South Africa managed to revive their innings with Sune Luus (65) and Marizanne Kapp (69 not out) showing positive intent and playing shots at the merit of the ball.



With both playing attacking cricket, India felt the pressure and a change was expected.



Harmanpreet introduced Deepti Sharma and she delivered the result that India were looking for. Deepti took the wicket of Sune Luus, breaking the 93-run partnership for the third wicket.

Sloppy finish by India



In the last 45 minutes of the day, India experienced a series of fielding lapses, conceding a few boundaries, dropping a catch, missing a run-out opportunity, and making several fielding and keeping errors.



A mix-up between Kapp and de Klerk off a flick to mid-wicket saw South Africa survive due to a misdirected throw to the wicketkeeper Richa. A throw to the bowler's end would have resulted in de Klerk's dismissal.



Additionally, Sneh's sharp delivery induced an edge from de Klerk, but Richa's diving effort failed as the ball slipped out of her gloves.



Stumps were called at the end of the 72nd over and South Africa are currently training by 367 runs with 6 wickets in hand.



India will be looking to ball out the Proteas early on Sunday, while the South Africans will look to resist India's free run.

