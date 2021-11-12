Women's Cricket
India Pakistan cricket teams drawn in same group for 2022 Commonwealth Games
India will take on Pakistan on 31st July at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The organising committee of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games has announced the cricket schedule for the Games earlier today, with India and Pakistan women's teams being drawn in the same group. The bitter political neighbours will be seen competing in group A alongside Australia and Pakistan during the quadrennial event.
Cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will kickstart on 29th July at the Edgbaston Stadium, with the Australian women taking on the women in blue. India will take on Pakistan on 31st July 2022.
The Group B of the tournament will consist of hosts England, South Africa and New Zealand and the winner of the Qualifying tournament, which will be conducted in January next year.
This is only the second time in history that cricket has been included at the Commonwealth Games The sport will be organised only for women in Birmingham in T20 format.
The last time cricket was played at the quadrennial event was way back in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur in the 50-over format for men. South Africa had then defeated the Steve Waugh-led Australia by 4 wickets to be crowned the champions.