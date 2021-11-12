India Pakistan cricket teams drawn in same group for 2022 Commonwealth Games

The organising committee of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games has announced the cricket schedule for the Games earlier today, with India and Pakistan women's teams being drawn in the same group. The bitter political neighbours will be seen competing in group A alongside Australia and Pakistan during the quadrennial event.

Cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will kickstart on 29th July at the Edgbaston Stadium, with the Australian women taking on the women in blue. India will take on Pakistan on 31st July 2022.

The Group B of the tournament will consist of hosts England, South Africa and New Zealand and the winner of the Qualifying tournament, which will be conducted in January next year.

Groups for women's cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games:



Group A

Australia

India

Pakistan

Barbados



Group B

England

New Zealand

South Africa

Qualifier TBC



"We have seen tremendous growth of the women's game over the past few years and the Commonwealth Games will undoubtedly be another major moment on that journey. Today's announcement of the match schedule gives fans lots to look forward to, not least with the opening game between ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 finalists Australia and India and we know that Edgbaston will provide a great stage for the competition," Geoff Allardice, the Acting Chief Executive of ICC said.

This is only the second time in history that cricket has been included at the Commonwealth Games The sport will be organised only for women in Birmingham in T20 format.



The last time cricket was played at the quadrennial event was way back in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur in the 50-over format for men. South Africa had then defeated the Steve Waugh-led Australia by 4 wickets to be crowned the champions.