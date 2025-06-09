Indian women's ODI series against Australia shifted out of Chennai

In a major change of plans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that the Indian women's team's ODI series against Australia has been moved out of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The three-match series is now set be held in Chandigarh and Delhi.

While the first two matches will now take place at the New PCA stadium in New Chandigarh, the third and final ODI will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

"Due to the revamping of the outfield and pitches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the IDFC First Bank ODI Series between Team India (Senior Women) and Australia Women has been moved from Chennai," a statement from BCCI read.

The Australian women's cricket team will play three ODIs in India, starting from 14 September, 2025 to 20 September, 2025.

This will serve as an important preparatory event for both teams with the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup slated to start later that month from September 30, 2025.

The 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be held in four venues across India. Pakistan will play all their matches at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.







