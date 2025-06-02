2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup to start from 30 September

The 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be held from 30 September to 2 November, 2025, the International Cricket Council announced on Monday.

The five-team tournament will be held across five venues in two nations. These will be M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R. Premdasa Stadium (Colombo)

"The event will commence with a blockbuster clash featuring India in Bengaluru on September 30 as the Women’s Cricket World Cup returns to the country after 12 years," a statement from the ICC read.

India are the designated hosts for the tournament but Colombo will host the matches featuring Pakistan, who made a late dash to qualify for the global competition.

Dates, venues announced for 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup



The 13th edition of the Women's 50-over World Cup will feature five venues across India and Sri Lanka for the eight-team tournament



Sept 30 - Nov 2 (2025)



M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru)

📍:… pic.twitter.com/BZniXdq35d — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 2, 2025





This development comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had come to an agreement when the Indian men's cricket team played their 2024 Champions Trophy matches in the United Arab Emirates.

"The first semi-final will take place in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, with the second semi-final to be played the following day on October 30 in Bengaluru," the ICC said.

"The two finalists will then have at least two days to prepare for the title decider, with the final of the 2025 Women's World Cup to be held in either Bengaluru or Colombo on Sunday November 2," it added.