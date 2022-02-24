Indian women win 5th ODI vs New Zealand, all three senior batters score 50s

The Indian Women's Cricket Team fought back from a 4-0 series deficit to snatch victory in the final ODI of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand. This was the first ever match in which all three of India's senior batters - Mithali Raj (57*), Harmanpreet Kaur (63) and Smriti Mandhana (71) - scored half-centuries.

The first game of India's tour of NZ was a loss in the sole T20I played between the countries. New Zealand started the fifth ODI batting and set up a formidable total of 251 runs, but India's hard-hitting batting attack chased the total down to end with 255 runs with four overs to spare and six wickets in hand.

a match-winning shot by the Indian skipper Mithali Raj helps team India close the series with a victory!✨ #NZvIND #LiveCricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/nTfh1RAtm5 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 24, 2022

New Zealand started the innings with their mercurial opening pair of Sophie DeVine and Suzie Bates. However, Bates lost her wicket early. Amelia Kerr continued her amazing performances this series with a 66-run outing, but DeVine and Amy Satterthwaite couldn't establish long partnerships with Kerr. India took 5 wickets in the last 15 overs of the game to restrict NZ to a total of 251 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur banks on the opportunity, makes a 50 off 58 deliveries! 👏🏻 #NZvIND #LiveCricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/5TW3p6W1Wq — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 24, 2022

India's built off their strong showing with the bat this series prior to the fourth ODI. Smriti Mandhana led from the front with a 71-run showing even after Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's early wickets. After Mandhana was caught out in the 29th over, captain Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur had an 80-run stand for almost 14 overs which put India in a commanding position. Raj finished the series off with a boundary to give India a much-needed win to salvage the series.

a mature innings by Smriti Mandhana as she brings up her 20th ODI half-century! 🤩#NZvIND #LiveCricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/lCShrlaWn5 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 24, 2022