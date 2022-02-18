Women's Cricket
India Women v/s New Zealand Women - 3rd ODI - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the third ODI between India and New Zealand Women.
The Indian women have not had it easy ever since landing in New Zealand. With multiple players forced to be in quarantine, the women in blue have lost the lone T20I and the first two ODIs.
The three players - Smriti Mandhana, Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh, out of quarantine now and are available for rest of the series. Will they walk into the playing 11?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 17 Feb 2022 10:45 PM GMT
Please don't attack us like that
Can we have her in already?
- 17 Feb 2022 10:44 PM GMT
50* for Meghana!
WHAT A DAY SHE IS HAVING!
Four boundaries off that Sophie Devine's over - two off bouncers as Meghana brings her maiden ODI half century in just 33 deliveries.
IND - 86/0 (10)
- 17 Feb 2022 10:42 PM GMT
"Pura khelna hai"
"Pura khelna hai (You have to play the entire innings)," shouts someone from the Indian dugout as Meghana attempts an ambitious shot.
- 17 Feb 2022 10:39 PM GMT
Struggling against bouncers
Both Meghana and Shafali have been looking a tad uncomfortable against bouncers - expect a lot more bumpers from the Kiwis.
IND - 67/0 (9
)
- 17 Feb 2022 10:34 PM GMT
IND - 63/0 (8)
A bowling change as Sophie Devine brings herself on. Quite an eventful over that as Meghana lofts her straight down the ground for a six, before she is dropped at mid-on trying to replicate the same in the final delivery.
How costly will this be?
- 17 Feb 2022 10:32 PM GMT
Meghana having some fun
Tahuhu trying to throw Meghana off her rhythm, but the Indian seems to be in the zone.
- 17 Feb 2022 10:30 PM GMT
IND - 53/0 (7)
50 up for India in just 7 overs. This is a flying start for the women in blue and they only question is if they can maintain this. A bowling change inevitable for the White Ferns with both Tahuhu and Rowe proving to be ineffective.
- 17 Feb 2022 10:26 PM GMT
IND 47/0 (6)
Shafali Verma creams one behind the square and the runs keep coming for India.
- 17 Feb 2022 10:21 PM GMT
IND - 40/0 (5)
Much better from the experienced Tahuhu as she keeps the Indian batters tied. Just a single off that over and the Kiwis would certainly be pleased.
- 17 Feb 2022 10:16 PM GMT
INSANE FROM MEGHANA!
This is insane from S Meghana. Gets two boundaries in the first two deliveries before lofting Hannah Rowe over extra-cover for a six. She holds her pose after hitting, and that was a shot and a half.
IND - 39/0 (4)