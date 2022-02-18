India Women v/s New Zealand Women - 3rd ODI - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The Indian women have not had it easy ever since landing in New Zealand. With multiple players forced to be in quarantine, the women in blue have lost the lone T20I and the first two ODIs.

The three players - Smriti Mandhana, Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh, out of quarantine now and are available for rest of the series. Will they walk into the playing 11?

