England captain Heather Knight alleges India are lying about run-out warnings

The controversy around the run-out affected by Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma in their final match of ODI series against England refuses to die down. Adding fuel to the fire this time is England captain Heather Knight stating that the Indian camp is "lying" about the warning given to Charlie Dean.

Upon their arrival in India after a historic ODI whitewash over England women in their home, Deepti Sharma had said that the Indian team had given multiple warnings to Charlie Dean before affecting the run out at the non-striker's end, earlier today.

"It was a plan because we had warned Charlie Dean repeatedly. We did things as per rules and guidelines. We told the umpires as well, but she was still outside the crease. We could not do much," Deepti Sharma had said.

Now the regular England captain Heather Knight, who skipped the series against India, has declared that the Indians are lying about the warnings.

"The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate," Knight tweeted.

"But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings," she added.

All the hell broke loose on Saturday when Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Davies on the non-striker's end for backing up outside the crease during their chase. The run-out helped India win the final ODI by 15 runs and whitewash England 3-0 in the series.

While the Indians celebrated a historic win, the swords were soon out on their neck. A lot of the former and current English players and fans ruled that the "dismissal was against the spirit of cricket."

As per a data put out by journalist Peter Della Penna, Davies left her crease early from the non-strikers end a whopping 73 times in the match. This accounted of almost 85% of the times she was standing at the bowling end.

Even though the controversy around the run-out refuses to go down, the MCC in its statement said that the run-out was properly officiated and requested the non-strikers to stay inside the crease till the bowler releases the ball from his/her hand.

"MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen. Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more," the MCC said.