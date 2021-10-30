India-born cricketer will lead USA as captain at ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

The USA Cricket has named the 15-player squad that will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021. It will be the first 50-overs international cricket for USA Women since the 2011 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Bangladesh.

The youthful squad will have two changes in personnel that won in Mexico with Mahika Kandanala coming in for Laasya Mullapudi, whilst Lisa Ramjit returns to the side having missed out on selection for Mexico.

USA Women's Head Coach, Julia Price gave eight debut caps across the week in Mexico as the USA took five wins from their six games to top the table with 10 points. In winning the tournament, the USA has taken the one qualification spot from the Americas region and will now advance to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in 2022.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 will be held in Zimbabwe from 21st November to 5th December.

Sindhu Sriharsha will captain a 15-player squad in Zimbabwe next month after #TeamUSA won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Mexico



The team will be led by skipper Sindhu Sriharsha. Sriharsha is originally an Indian who was born in Bengaluru and has played cricket since the age of nine.



Besides, Sriharsha has also represented India-A and India U-21 women's teams. In 2015, she was part of the USA side that played in two T20 matches against Pakistan.

In May 2019, she was named as the captain of the United States for the 2019 ICC Women's Qualifier Americas tournament in Florida. She made her WT20I debut for the United States against Canada in the Americas Qualifier on 17 May 2019. The USA won the Americas qualifier after taking an unassailable 2–0 lead, with wins in their first two matches. Sriharsha finished as the leading run-scorer in the three-match series, with 80 runs.

In February 2021, she was named in the Women's National Training Group by the USA Cricket Women's National Selectors ahead of the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the 2021 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournaments.