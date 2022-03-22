Women's Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE: Scores, Updates, Wickets, Results
The fourth-placed Indian team will face World Cup debutants Bangladesh in a must-win game to keep semi-finals hope alive.
After back-to-back defeats against England and Australia, this match against Bangladesh is a must-win for the Indian team, if they want to stay alive in the semi-finals race.
The inconsistency in the Indian team can be an advantage for the Bangladesh team, whereas the inexperience of the latter can be an advantage for the Women in Blue. Both the Indian batters as well as the bowlers have to give their best on the field against Bangladesh and not underestimate them.
The match will be played at Seddon Park, New Zealand at 6.30 am IST.
Follow all the LIVE updates from the match here...
Live Updates
- 22 March 2022 1:43 AM GMT
India brings up its 50
Inidan openers are in some good form.
- 22 March 2022 1:40 AM GMT
New achievement alert!
Smriti Mandhana, what a star!
- 22 March 2022 1:33 AM GMT
SIX!
First six of the innings comes from Shafali's bat.
Ind: 39-0, Mandhana(21), Verma (16).
- 22 March 2022 1:28 AM GMT
Ind: 25-0, 8 overs
While you are enjoying the match, watch what Smriti's teammates think about her.
- 22 March 2022 1:14 AM GMT
India looks quite steady at the moment
After 4 overs India is at 16-0.
- 22 March 2022 1:02 AM GMT
Match begins
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opening the batting for India, Salma Khatun with the first over of the game.
- 22 March 2022 12:55 AM GMT
Welcome to the live blog of India vs Bangladesh
India has won the toss and opted to bat first.