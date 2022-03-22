CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE: Scores, Updates, Wickets, Results

The fourth-placed Indian team will face World Cup debutants Bangladesh in a must-win game to keep semi-finals hope alive.

Indian women
X

Indian women's cricket team at the 2022 World Cup (Source: ICC)

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-03-22T07:13:10+05:30

After back-to-back defeats against England and Australia, this match against Bangladesh is a must-win for the Indian team, if they want to stay alive in the semi-finals race.

The inconsistency in the Indian team can be an advantage for the Bangladesh team, whereas the inexperience of the latter can be an advantage for the Women in Blue. Both the Indian batters as well as the bowlers have to give their best on the field against Bangladesh and not underestimate them.

The match will be played at Seddon Park, New Zealand at 6.30 am IST.

Follow all the LIVE updates from the match here...

Live Updates

>Load More
women's cricket Women’s Cricket World Cup Indian women cricket team Indian cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X