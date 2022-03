India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE: Scores, Updates, Wickets, Results

After back-to-back defeats against England and Australia, this match against Bangladesh is a must-win for the Indian team, if they want to stay alive in the semi-finals race.

The inconsistency in the Indian team can be an advantage for the Bangladesh team, whereas the inexperience of the latter can be an advantage for the Women in Blue. Both the Indian batters as well as the bowlers have to give their best on the field against Bangladesh and not underestimate them.



The match will be played at Seddon Park, New Zealand at 6.30 am IST.

