Women's Cricket: India v/s Bangladesh- Preview, Squad, Where to Watch, Schedule

Indian women's cricket team will return to international action after four months with some fresh faces against Bangladesh in the three-match T20 series.

The T20 series will be followed by three ODIs beginning July 16.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was last in action at the T20 World Cup in South Africa, where it endured a narrow loss to Australia in the knockout phase.

In an era where most male cricketers live out of a suitcase due to a relentless schedule, the members of the Indian women's team have had a lot of time to reflect and work on their game.

The last competitive event for the Indian players was the inaugural Women's Premier League in March.

Still playing without a proper head coach, the Indian team will look to improve on various aspects such as fitness, bowling, and the lack of finishers.

Nooshin Al Khadeer, who guided India U-19s to the World Cup title and, more recently, the U-23 unit in Hong Kong, has been named interim coach for the tour, with Amol Muzumdar's full-time appointment yet to be formalized.

The star performers of the team over the past 12 months -- pacer Renuka Thakur and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh -- are not part of this side due to injury and fitness issues, respectively, providing an opening for the rookies to impress.

Deepti Sharma will be taking over the role of finisher in the absence of Richa Ghosh, aided by all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar.

Yastika Bhaita and the uncapped Uma Chetry are the two wicketkeeping options in the side. Yastika is expected to start on Sunday and needs to bat a lot quicker than her current strike rate of 85.38.

Bangladesh should not pose a lot of problems to Ind,ia but pressure will be on opener Shafali Verma who has often been found wanting against the short ball since making her international debut in 2019.

The absence of left-arm spinners Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad can hand maiden caps to 20-year-old Anusha Bareddy and Rashi Kanojiya.

The series will also be a comeback for pacer Monica Patel and Meghna Singh will be eager to cement her place in the side after warming up the bench for most of the last season.

Indian Squad:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

Schedule:

1st T20- 9 July 2023, 1:30 pm IST

2nd T20- 11 July 2023, 1:30 pm IST

3rd T20I- 13 July 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Bangladesh Women vs India Women 2023: Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.