Ind v/s Ban 2nd T20I: India wins toss and opts to bat- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the second T20 international between India and Bangladesh women's team.
Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will look to win the series after winning the first match by seven wickets against Bangladesh.
India won the toss and opted to bat first.
- 11 July 2023 8:43 AM GMT
IND 48/4 after 8.3
It is Yastika Bhatia who has to head back now. Fahima Khatun takes the wicket as Shorna Akter takes a blinder at long-on to remove Bhatia. As the young guns Bhatia and Rodrigues were looking to stabilise the innings, a pivotal wicket for Bangladesh. Bhatia gone for 11(13). India in a troublesome position.
- 11 July 2023 8:39 AM GMT
A statistic Kaur would have liked to avoid.
With Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal at the hands of Sultana Khatun, she becomes the first Indian captain to get out for a golden duck against Bangladesh in T20Is (men/women, senior/junior).
- 11 July 2023 8:37 AM GMT
IND 37/3 at the end of the Powerplay!
Sultana Khatun the woman of the moment! Khatun gets Verma and Kaur in back-to-back balls. Verma completely mistimes her shot and gives the fieled ate long-off an easy catch. Khatun then proceeds to send the Indian skipper back for a duck. Bangladesh put an abrupt halt to India's cruising start and in complete control now.
- 11 July 2023 8:14 AM GMT
IND 22/0 after 3.
Shafali Verma looks to be in glorious touch with a hat-trick of boundaries to end the third over. It was Marufal Akter who had sent Verma back for a duck in the previous match but there seems to be a reversal of fate in this match.
- 11 July 2023 8:04 AM GMT
- 11 July 2023 8:00 AM GMT
Match begins!
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana walk out to the middle to open the batting for India. Nigar Sultana's Bangladesh aims to restrict India to a total below 130. Right-arm medium pacer Marufa Akter to start off the proceedings for Bangladesh.