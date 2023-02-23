IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India lose by 5 runs - Highlights

India (167/8) fell five runs short of Australia, who scored 172/4 in their 20 overs in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Shikha Pandey (2/32) was the best bowler for India. Australia captain Meg Lanning's 49 was the highest score in the first innings. Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43) put on a brilliant partnership which turned out to be in vain as Australia produced their killer instinct in the last two overs of the match.



