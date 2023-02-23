Women's Cricket
IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India lose by 5 runs - Highlights
Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43) put on a brilliant partnership in reply to Australia's 172/4, but India fell short by 5 runs.
India (167/8) fell five runs short of Australia, who scored 172/4 in their 20 overs in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday.
Shikha Pandey (2/32) was the best bowler for India. Australia captain Meg Lanning's 49 was the highest score in the first innings. Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43) put on a brilliant partnership which turned out to be in vain as Australia produced their killer instinct in the last two overs of the match.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 23 Feb 2023 4:13 PM GMT
India lose by 5 runs
It's Deepti vs Australia in the final over and though she throws it her longest handle, India fall short by 5 runs. It went down to the penultimate ball, but Australia showed up when it mattered. India lorded the middle overs when Jemimah and Harmanpreet were batting.
India lose by 5 runs and get knocked out of the T20 World Cup.
- 23 Feb 2023 4:06 PM GMT
IND 157/7 after 19 overs
Australia get into death-over mode, India fail to. Perry with a super save on the boundary to lift the Aussies up. India play out a couple of dot balls. Unthinkable at this stage. Off the last ball, Sneh Rana steps out and is stumped.
It'll be Deepti on strike in the last over with 16 to win.
- 23 Feb 2023 4:02 PM GMT
India need 20 in 2 overs
Deepti is not going to give up without a fight. One four slammed to deep midwicket. Need a few more of those. It's down to 31 needed in 3 overs.
Sneh Rana also manages to slog sweep a four in the 18th over. It's now 20 needed in 2 overs.
Do we dare to dream?
- 23 Feb 2023 3:54 PM GMT
Richa out for 14
Harmanpreet did all she could but some moments just don't go your way. Richa and Deepti in the middle now. Sneh Rana to come in after this. The target is gettable. It's down to a test of nerves now. And Richa fails that test. Caught in the deep for 14
IND 135/6 after 16
IND need 38 runs in 4 overs
- 23 Feb 2023 3:47 PM GMT
Cruel run out! Harmanpreet out for 52
The skipper is in control! Harman uses Wareham's pace to crack consecutive fours to get to her 50.
But what a moment! Harmanpreet's bat gets stuck! And she is run out! It was a regulation throw from the deep but Alyssa Healy seemed interested for some reason. Replays show Harmanpreet could not ground her bat in the crease even though it should have been an easy run.
What a moment!
IND 133/5 after 14.4
- 23 Feb 2023 3:43 PM GMT
India need 49 in 6 overs
Richa gets the Indian dressing room into a tizzy with an aerial shot that lands just out of reach of the inner circle. Harmanpreet and Richa putting on a run-a-ball partnership to take this chase deep. Richa is in the act! Inside out four over cover!
IND 124/4 after 14
Can they do it? Harmanpreet and Richa on the verge of a great giant killing act! And they look to be in the driver's seat.
- 23 Feb 2023 3:28 PM GMT
Jemimah out for 43 off 24
Jemimah turns the heat on against Wareham. Hits 3 fours in the space of 6 balls. And tries to hit a 4th one but can only play it through to Healy. The partnership is broken. It was a dream partnership while it lasted. It was a 69-run partnership in 41 balls. And it has kept India in the game after a disastrous start. But Jemimah is out for 43 off 24.
IND 97/4 after 10.2
- 23 Feb 2023 3:19 PM GMT
50-run partnership for Jemimah, Harmanpreet
Jemimah and Harmanpreet keep rotating the strike as the middle overs progress into tantalising territory.
IND 80/3 after 9
- 23 Feb 2023 3:09 PM GMT
India need 114 in 14 overs
Six! The first of the innings. Harmanpreet dances down the track and slams Jonassen over her head. This is India's highest Powerplay score this World Cup.
IND 59/3 after 6
- 23 Feb 2023 3:05 PM GMT
Jemimah, Harmanpreet counter attack
Despite the 3 early wickets, there is no let up in the counter attack. Both Harmanpreet and Jemimah are cracking their shots through the gap at every chance and pushing for the singles. At this stage of the innings, Australia were behind on runs at 32/0.
IND 47/3 after 5