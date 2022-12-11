India break Australia's 16-match winning streak: Records broken during Super Over win

The Indian women's cricket team, on Sunday, registered a win for ages by defeating Australia in a tense super over at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Led from the front by the experienced Smriti Mandhana (79), India finished level on terms with Australia in their chase at 187/4 after 20 overs following a final ball boundary by Devika Vaidya (11*).

India also had vital contributions from Richa Ghosh (26*) and Shafali Verma (34) at the top of the order to give the World Champions a run for their money.

Here, we take a look at all the records broken during the nail biting match.

India's first-ever Super Over

This was the Indian women cricket team's first-ever Super over across formats in international cricket.

Highest Super Over Score

India's 20/1 registered today is the highest ever score in Super Over in women's T20I history. Both New Zealand and West Indies have previously scored 18/0.

Australia's first loss since September 2021

This was Australia's first loss since September 2021. They were on a 16-match winning streak across formats coming into this contest.

First loss for Australia in T20Is 2022

This was the first-ever loss for Australia in a T20I in this year. They had an 11-0 win-loss record in the format this year. Their last T20I loss was in March 2021, to New Zealand.

Australia's losing streak in Super Over continues

This was Australia's fourth super over in Women's T20Is, and their fourth loss.

Highest Score for India in a T20I chase

187/5 - v AUS at Mumbai, TODAY (won after super over)

177/3 - v AUS at Melbourne, 2020 (won)

168/3 - v SA at Potchefstroom, 2018 (won) 159/4 - v NZ at Hamilton, 2019 (lost) 152 - v AUS at Birmingham, 2022 (lost) Highest Partnership in a losing cause The unbeaten 158-run partnership between Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney vs India is the highest partnership in a losing cause in women's T20Is. Harmanpreet Kaur's 50th win as captain

This was Harmanpreet Kaur's 50th win as a captain of the Indian T20I team. She is the first Indian captain to touch this mark.

Most sixes in a T20I for India

10 - v AUS at Mumbai, TODAY

8 - v NZ at Providence, 2018

7 - v SA at Potchefstroom, 2018

7 - v SA at Cape Town, 2018

Highest Hotstar Viewership