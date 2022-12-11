Women's Cricket
India break Australia's 16-match winning streak: Records broken during Super Over win
Involved in their first ever tied T20I, India consigned Australia to their first defeat since September 2021 and their first T20I loss since March 2021.
The Indian women's cricket team, on Sunday, registered a win for ages by defeating Australia in a tense super over at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Led from the front by the experienced Smriti Mandhana (79), India finished level on terms with Australia in their chase at 187/4 after 20 overs following a final ball boundary by Devika Vaidya (11*).
India also had vital contributions from Richa Ghosh (26*) and Shafali Verma (34) at the top of the order to give the World Champions a run for their money.
Here, we take a look at all the records broken during the nail biting match.
India's first-ever Super Over
This was the Indian women cricket team's first-ever Super over across formats in international cricket.
Highest Super Over Score
India's 20/1 registered today is the highest ever score in Super Over in women's T20I history. Both New Zealand and West Indies have previously scored 18/0.
Australia's first loss since September 2021
This was Australia's first loss since September 2021. They were on a 16-match winning streak across formats coming into this contest.
First loss for Australia in T20Is 2022
This was the first-ever loss for Australia in a T20I in this year. They had an 11-0 win-loss record in the format this year. Their last T20I loss was in March 2021, to New Zealand.
Australia's losing streak in Super Over continues
This was Australia's fourth super over in Women's T20Is, and their fourth loss.
Highest Score for India in a T20I chase
187/5 - v AUS at Mumbai, TODAY (won after super over)
177/3 - v AUS at Melbourne, 2020 (won)