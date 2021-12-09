India A wins the BCCI senior women's Challenger Trophy

India A's Jhansi Laxmi and Yastika Bhatia helped their team to win the BCCI senior women's Challenger Trophy at the Mulapadu Cricket Complex on Thursday.

India A beat India D by 3 wickets to win the Challenger Trophy Final.

Playing against India D in the final, India A chased a target of 220 runs. The team lost their openers early in the innings. India D's off-spinner, Keerthy James, struck twice in the seventh over as she took the wickets of Shivali Shinde and Vrinda Ganesh.



Just when India A was losing hope after a disappointing start, batters Jhansi and Yastika put on a 95-run partnership for the third wicket. This partnership between both the batters helped the team effectively lead the game. Even though bowler Amanjot Kaur later trapped Jhansi for an lbw, Yastika continued to add runs on the scoreboard. In the 39th over of the match, Yastika was bowled by her national team compatriot Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Yastika's wicket again put India A in a tense situation as they still needed 19 runs in 11 overs. But a sweep shot by Sushree Dibyadarshini and the winning straight-six from Saika saw India A winning the title in style.

Earlier India D team had posted a fitting target of 219 for their opponents, but it was not enough. Meghana's quick 45 was one of the key knocks for the D team early in the game, who were at one point 99 for one. After the 16th over, The India A spinners turned out to be a nightmare for India D as their sudden downfall of wickets began. Fortunately, coming in at No.7, batter Amajot Kaur played a crucial knock of 55 runs to prop up a decent target for her team. However, it wasn't enough for them to win the Challengers title.

