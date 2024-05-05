Women's T20 World Cup schedule: India clubbed with Australia in Group A

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the schedule for the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh from October 3 to 20, with India clubbed with reigning champions Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A.



Hosts Bangladesh have been placed in Group B along with Africa, England, West Indies and Qualifier 2.

The Indian women's team will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6.

India will face Qualifier 1, yet to be decided, on October 9 ahead of their Australia clash on October 13.

India will play all their matches in Sylhet.

The ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2024 in Bangladesh to commence on 3 October with the final slated for 20 October.



Format



The ICC, in a statement, said "each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the cut-throat semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October."

A total of 23 matches will be played across 19 days in two venues - Dhaka and Sylhet. Reserve days have been kept for the semifinals and the final, to be used if required.

The Indian women's team, ranked third behind Australia and England, are currently in fine form as they have already pocketed the five-match tour of Bangladesh, winning the first three matches.