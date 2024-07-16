Indian Women cricketers move up in the latest ICC T20I Rankings

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Shefali Verma have moved up in the latest ICC Women’s T20I rankings due to their strong batting performances in the recently concluded bilateral series against South Africa.

India’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved up three spots and found the 12th place, while the explosive opening batter Shefali Verma climbed up two spots to share the 15th place with England’s Danni Wyatt and New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr.

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues is just behind them maintaining her spot at 18th place.



Verma’s opening pair and swashbuckling batter Smriti Mandhana is the top-ranked Indian batter on the list, maintaining her spot at 5th place.

Radha and Vastrakar climbs up

In the bowling rankings, India’s Radha Yadav moved up eight spots to share the 15th place with Nonkululeko Mlaba of South Africa. Radha’s rise can be attributed to her excellent bowling figures in the recently concluded South Africa series, especially her 3-6 in the third and final T20I. Her partner, Pooja Vastrakar who paired with her and ran riot in the final T20I, also moved in the rankings. Pooja climbed six spots to grab 23rd place.

Deepti Sharma has the top T20I All-Rounder spot in her sights 👀



Deepti eyeing a top spot

In the all-rounder rankings, Deepti Sharma has climbed one spot to sit in 3rd place. She also maintains 3rd position in the T20I bowling rankings. West Indies all-rounder Hayley Mathews sits comfortably at the top position, while New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr dropped to 4th place after her team’s tough ongoing bilateral series outing against England.