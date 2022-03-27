I have not really thought about my future: Mithali Raj

She may have earlier hinted at a possible retirement at the end of the Women's World Cup, but veteran India captain Mithali Raj on Sunday said it's not the right time to take a call on her future just after the country's heart-breaking exit from the showpiece.

The 39-year-old Raj, the lone women cricketer to have played in six World Cups after making her maiden appearance 22 years ago, said she has not even come out of the disappointment of failing to qualify for the semifinals after India's three-wicket loss to South Africa.

Youngest Indian to score 50 in WC - Mithali Raj

Oldest Indian to score 50 in WC - Mithali Raj



Pure class, quality and longevity. Well done, skip @M_Raj03 🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/4HbpjPm12P — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 27, 2022

"You've not given me even an hour to think about my future, to go through and process what has just happened today," Raj said in the post-match virtual media interaction, replying to a query about future plans.

