Highest wicket takers for India in Women's T20 World Cup history

Since the first edition of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2009, various bowlers have come in, stood, and delivered with the ball. The following players have taken the most wickets for India in the T20 World Cup:

#1 Poonam Yadav

With 28 wickets and a best bowling figure of 4-19, Poonam Yadav tops the list of wicket takers for Team India. She made her debut in 2014 and has established herself as a reliable bowler over the years. An economy of 5.6 adds to her advantages.



#2 Radha Yadav

Radha has managed to take 14 wickets in just two editions and is second on the list of wicket takers. She has one 4-fer to her name with an economy of 6.15 and a best bowling figure of 4-23.



#3 Priyanka Roy

The right-handed top-order batter and leg break bowler is third with 12 wickets to her name in a short span. She is tied for the 6th position for another stat: most catches in an inning. She has a fifer to her name and has a best figure of 5-16 against Pakistan.



#4 Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur, Team India's captain, is the only player to appear on both lists of the top five run scorers and wicket takers. Her all-around performance and captaincy put her in the limelight. An economy of 5.34, and a best figure of 4-23 are notable.



#5 Anuja Patil

Anuja Patil ranks fifth on the list with 11 wickets in 9 innings. Her best bowling figure is 3-15 with an economy of 5.41.



