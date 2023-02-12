Women's Cricket
Highest wicket takers for India in Women's T20 World Cup history
Take a look at the highest wicket takers for India in the Women's T20 World Cup.
Since the first edition of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2009, various bowlers have come in, stood, and delivered with the ball. The following players have taken the most wickets for India in the T20 World Cup:
#1 Poonam Yadav
With 28 wickets and a best bowling figure of 4-19, Poonam Yadav tops the list of wicket takers for Team India. She made her debut in 2014 and has established herself as a reliable bowler over the years. An economy of 5.6 adds to her advantages.
#2 Radha Yadav
Radha has managed to take 14 wickets in just two editions and is second on the list of wicket takers. She has one 4-fer to her name with an economy of 6.15 and a best bowling figure of 4-23.
#3 Priyanka Roy
The right-handed top-order batter and leg break bowler is third with 12 wickets to her name in a short span. She is tied for the 6th position for another stat: most catches in an inning. She has a fifer to her name and has a best figure of 5-16 against Pakistan.
#4 Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur, Team India's captain, is the only player to appear on both lists of the top five run scorers and wicket takers. Her all-around performance and captaincy put her in the limelight. An economy of 5.34, and a best figure of 4-23 are notable.
#5 Anuja Patil
Anuja Patil ranks fifth on the list with 11 wickets in 9 innings. Her best bowling figure is 3-15 with an economy of 5.41.
Summary:
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Overs
|Maidens
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Figures
|Economy
|4
|5
|Poonam Yadav
|2014-2020
|18
|18
|69.0
|0
|28
|4-19
|5.6
|1
|0
|Radha Yadav
|2018-2020
|8
|8
|32.0
|0
|14
|4-23
|6.15
|1
|0
|Priyanka Roy
|2009-2010
|8
|8
|22.5
|0
|12
|5-16
|5.73
|0
|1
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|2009-2020
|30
|11
|26.0
|0
|11
|4-23
|5.34
|1
|0
|Anuja Patil
|2012-2018
|9
|9
|30.5
|0
|11
|3-15
|5.41
|0
|0