Highest run scorers for India in Women's T20 World Cup history

The first edition of the ICC T20 World Cup for Women was held in 2009. Various batters have worn the blue jersey and delivered outstanding performances with the bat for Team India at the international level over the years. Here are the top 5 run-scorers for the women in blue:

#1 Mithali Raj





With numerous records to her name, any women's cricket record chart would be incomplete without her name. Having scored 726 runs, former captain Mithali Raj tops the list of highest run scorers for Team India at the T20 World Cup and is 6th on the overall list of run scorers. Her average of 40.33 is the global best. Her composure at the crease, ability to score briskly, and batting skills make her a dangerous cricketer.



#2 Harmanpreet Kaur





The current captain of the Indian team, Harmanpreet Kaur, is second on the list with 458 runs against her name. The all-rounder has a strong record with both the bat and the ball. Along the same lines as T20, she was the first woman for India to score a century in WT20Is in 2018. The 103 remains her highest score to date. She is still on the list of cricketers to watch and will most likely put on an interesting performance in the upcoming World Cup.



#3 Punam Raut





Punam Raut is third on the list with a total of 375 runs in merely 15 innings. With an average strike rate of about a 90, and an average score of 30+, she made a mark in the short span she was engaged in T20 World Cups between 2009 and 2014.



#4 Smriti Mandhana





Smriti Mandhana has been the latest addition to the list of glorious cricketers our country has produced. Smriti Mittal ranks fourth on Team India's all-time run scorers list with 298 runs. She too has managed to achieve such a feat in very few innings—15. Numerous records, exceptional performances, and endless nominations and awards, both domestic and international, have made Smriti a cricketer to look out for.



#5 Jemimah Rodrigues





Jemimah has scored 210 runs in just 10 innings across two editions of the T20 World Cup. The all rounder has etched a name for herself with exceptional batting, and fielding skills. The ICC has included her in its list of cricketers to watch out for multiple times, and she was declared the standout player in the team by the ICC after the 2018 tournament.



Summing it up: