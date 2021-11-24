Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first Indian to win WBBL Player of the Tournament

Indian T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has become the first Indian cricketer to be named as the 'Player of the Tournament' in Cricket Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The 32-year-old has been a star performer for the Melbourne Renegades throughout the season with 399 runs and 15 wickets.

Harman was also named Player of the Match three times for her brilliant contribution in helping her team win all those respective matches. She has now become the third international player in WBBL to win the Player of the tournament title, after New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite.

The Indians have been completely dominating the WBBL season this year. Earlier this month India and Sydney Thunders star opener Smriti Manadhana also created history by becoming the first Indian woman to score a WBBL century. Her teammate Deepti Sharma, who is playing her first WBBL tournament, has also been a crucial bowler for the Thunders with her skilful wicket-taking ability and excellent presence on the field.

Smriti Mandhana has equalled Ashleigh Gardner's record for the highest WBBL score ever!



For her stunning century, she's the @WeberBBQAusNZ Player of the Match #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/mcctQ1cOj8 — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 17, 2021

Another WBBL debutant Jemimah Rodrigues has shone for her team Melbourne Renegades on various occasions. The opener is in the same team as her Indian captain Harman and taking inspiration from the latter to score more runs.



Other Indian players – Poonam Yadav, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh, are also playing their first WBBL tournament this year. All four players have been key players for their respective teams and made it to the headlines every now and then. While the Indian women's cricketers have been constantly raising the bar in the Australian league, the BCCI is yet to take action on starting Women's IPL in the country.

After winning her first WBBL Player of the Tournament award, Harmanpreet Kaur is hopeful that women's IPL will soon be unfolded. In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Harman said, "I think we have been looking at this for a long time and I hope, you know, sooner this women's IPL will also start, and we will also invite overseas players over there so that they can also share their experience with our domestic players," Harman said. "I think this is something we are really waiting for, and I hope, you know, this will start. Performance is something which is in our hands and that's what we have been doing and the rest of the things are totally dependent on BCCI and the cricket board."

Harmanpreet Kaur has become one of the biggest inspirations for youngsters who aspire to play cricket like her. Harman is also the first Indian women's cricketer to sign with the WBBL as well and England's The Hundred tournament.

The Melbourne Renegade will next face the Adelaide Strikers on 25th November, 1:40 pm IST in the challenger.