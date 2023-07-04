ICC Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana drop one spot in ODIs

Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana dropped in ODI rankings to sixth and seventh respectively in the latest ODI ICC rankings released on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu became the first-ever batter from Sri Lanka to become the top-ranked batter in ODIs. The left-handed opener thus emulated Sanath Jayasuriya, who is the only Sri Lanka player to top the ODI batting rankings for men, for 181 days between September 2002 and May 2003.

Spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad and off-spinning all-rounder Deepti Sharma maintained their eighth and tenth position in the bowling rankings, which is led by England's Sophie Ecclestone. In the all-rounder's list, Deepti Sharma is placed sixth with 322 points.

3 out of Top 5 bowlers since the past 2 years are not a part of 🇮🇳 India's T20I squad that's touring Bangladesh.#CricketTwitter #BANvIND 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/Ls20qXvgt4 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 4, 2023

In T20Is, Mandhana is static in third place with 722 points, while Deepti moved a place up to fourth in bowling with 729 points, leaving Renuka Singh in ninth place with exactly 700 points.



Deepti, however, continued to hold on to the third place in the all-rounder's list with 393 points.

The Indian women's cricket team will be back in action on 9th July as the team is touring Bangladesh. India will play three T20s and as many ODIs in Mirpur.

Although there were some notable exclusions from the Indian team touring Bangladesh with Shikha Pandey, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Singh not finding any place in the team despite having good performances under their belt.