Women's Cricket
Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Pooja likely to miss semi-final against Australia
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar are doubtful against Australia in the semi-finals of Women's T20 World Cup owing to illness.
Both players are down with illness and were admitted to a local hospital as reported by The Indian Express.
The Indian management is on a run against time over the availability of both first team players. This is will be a big blow to India's chances against the reigning world champions in the semi-finals.
In Harmanpreet's absence, Smriti Mandhana will lead the team. The Indian team is already starting as the underdogs and playing without their captain and main all-rounder will be a huge dent on any chance against Australia.
The unavailability of both the players means that India will have to change their team combination also as there are already concerns over fitness of all-rounder Radha Yadav.
Despite Harmanpreet not having a great tournament, she is known to bring her top game in the big matches and in her absence India will either call Harleen Deol or Yastika Bhatia.
Left-arm medium pacer Anjali Sarvani will come in place of Pooja Vastrakar who is known for her all-round skills.
India will play Australia in Newlands , Capetown at 6:30 PM IST.
