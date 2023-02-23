Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Pooja likely to miss semi-final against Australia

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar are doubtful against Australia in the semi-finals of Women's T20 World Cup owing to illness.

Both players are down with illness and were admitted to a local hospital as reported by The Indian Express.

The Indian management is on a run against time over the availability of both first team players. This is will be a big blow to India's chances against the reigning world champions in the semi-finals.

In Harmanpreet's absence, Smriti Mandhana will lead the team. The Indian team is already starting as the underdogs and playing without their captain and main all-rounder will be a huge dent on any chance against Australia.

#Breaking | Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar are likely to miss India's #T20WorldCup2023 semifinal against Australia due to illness. Smriti Mandhana to lead the side in that case.



Big blow for India's chances? 🤔#CricketTwitter | (ℹ️: The Indian Express) pic.twitter.com/yTEe1Oy0QA — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 23, 2023

The unavailability of both the players means that India will have to change their team combination also as there are already concerns over fitness of all-rounder Radha Yadav.



Despite Harmanpreet not having a great tournament, she is known to bring her top game in the big matches and in her absence India will either call Harleen Deol or Yastika Bhatia.

Left-arm medium pacer Anjali Sarvani will come in place of Pooja Vastrakar who is known for her all-round skills.

India will play Australia in Newlands , Capetown at 6:30 PM IST.

