Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian woman to be named Wisden Cricketer of the Year

The Indian cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur created history, on Tuesday, as she became the first-ever woman from the country to be named among the Wisden Cricketers of the Year - a tradition dating back as far as 1889.

Harmanpreet Kaur is the only woman in the list which comprises of England's Matthew Potts and Ben Foakes, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell for their exploits in the English summer.

Harmanpreet made her way into the list, thanks to her century at the Canterbury which led the India to their first ODI series win in the English soil since the year 1999. The Indian captain smashed a stunning 111-ball-143, in the second ODI of the series where the women in blue whitewashed the hosts.

Chosen primarily for her 143* at Canterbury, Harmanpreet Kaur is the first India Women’s cricketer to be named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year.



The 34-year-old followed this up by leading India to a silver medal in cricket's return to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where they lost to Australia in the final despite her fighting half-century.

On the other side, the Indian men's team's T20I lynchpin Suryakumar Yadav was named the Wisden Leading T20 Cricketer of the Year.

The 32-year-old registered a whopping 1,614 T20I runs in the year at a whopping strike rate of 187.43 and an impressive average of 46.56. Yadav also smashed two centuries and 9 half centuries in the process.







