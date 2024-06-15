Harmanpreet Kaur believes ODIs are opportunity to get ready T20 series

The Indian women's team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, stated that the upcoming three-game ODI series against South Africa will help the team prepare and analyze different strategies ahead of the all-important T20Is.

“We take it as an opportunity,” Harmanpreet said. “Nowadays we are playing more T20 games, but ODIs are something that, as a player, you have more time to assess yourself and even the conditions. It’s good for us that we are getting more matches to express ourselves,” said the Indian skipper at the pre-match press meet for the first ODI game in Bengaluru

Harmanpreet added that the upcoming series will be important for the team as it gives them more games to express themselves on the ground.

The Indian skipper further confirmed that Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar are fit to play in this series and have recovered from their injuries. Rodrigues had missed the recent tour of Bangladesh with a back niggle, while the nature and status of Vastrakar’s injury were not clear when the BCCI announced the squad.

"They are fine, and they are right now even having a hit at the nets. They are fit for the game,” she said.

India has also recalled top-order batter Priya Punia and pacer Arundhati Reddy for the ODIs.

"They are performers in domestic cricket, so we didn't ignore the way they have been performing for the last two to three years. We gave them enough time to prove themselves and get ready for the international games,” said the Indian skipper.

Harmanpreet further added that she was happy with Arundhati and Priya’s performance in the WPL and recent domestic performances and said that both players will help the team.

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt said they have prepared extensively to counter Indian spinners. Wolvaardt further added that South Africa will have to play “positive and aggressive” cricket to overcome a formidable opponent like India on their home turf. The 25-year-old said SA has analyzed the Indian batters closely and hopes to execute their plans to perfection during the series.

India will play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is, and a one-off test against the Proteas before traveling to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, seeking to gain momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh this October.