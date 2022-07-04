Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur re-signs with Melbourne Renegades for WBBL 8

The Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur has re-signed with the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming season of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 08, the club announced on Monday.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Harmanpreet returning to our club this summer. Harmanpreet is one of the best players in the world, her record speaks for itself. She was outstanding for us last season and was a match-winner on multiple occasions, having a prolific impact across the tournament with both bat and ball," Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten said.

Harmanpreet was the stand out performer for the Renegades in WBBL 07, scoring a whopping 406 runs and scalping 15 wickets. In a rare occurrence, the Indian skipper was both the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-taker for the Renegades last season.





Kaur's performance helped the Renegades to reach the knockout stages of WBBL 07 before eventually exiting the tournament following a loss against the Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger. She was also named the Player of the Tournament.

"I'm excited to be coming back to the Renegades. I really enjoyed being part of the team environment last season and feel like that helped me produce some of my best cricket. Personally, I just wanted to play my role for the team and it was pleasing to be able to do that," Kaur said after re-signing for the Renegades.

Harmanpreet Kaur has played a total of 124 T20Is for India and accumulated 2411 runs with six half centuries and a century. She also has 31 wickets to her credit in the shortest format for India.











