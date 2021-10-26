Harmanpreet Kaur to lead a team in Hong Kong's FairBreak T20 Invitational

The Indian women's all-rounder and T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be seen leading a team at the FairBreak T20 Invitational tournament conducted by Cricket Hong Kong.



FairBreak took to their official Twitter handle to announce the same.

"FairBreak is excited to announce that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain one of the six teams in FairBreak's first Invitational T20 Tournament," the tweet read.

Really looking forward to the upcomings😇🙏🏼 https://t.co/Tnl0z5TATQ — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) October 26, 2021





The FairBreak T20 Invitational is an International Cricket Council (ICC) recognised tournament and will be held from 1st May 2022 to 15th May 2022. The tournament will be a six-team affair with some top players from across the world in action and is also the world's first privately funded tournament in women's cricket history.



