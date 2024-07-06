Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in Women's T20 Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup. The tournament is set to take place in Sri Lanka from July 19.

Kaur, who is currently leading the Indian team in the T20I series against South Africa in Chennai, will have the support of Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain. Mandhana has been in outstanding form throughout the series against South Africa, making her a valuable asset to the team.

Despite a narrow 12-run loss in the first match of the three-game series against South Africa, the Indian team is optimistic about their chances in the Asia Cup. The squad features prominent players such as Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, alongside wicketkeepers Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry. Key bowlers Renuka Singh Thakur and Arundhati Reddy, along with all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, are also expected to play crucial roles.

Additionally, Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, and Meghna Singh have been named as traveling reserves, providing depth and flexibility to the squad.



India is placed in Group A for the tournament, facing off against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 19, followed by matches against the UAE on July 21 and Nepal on July 23. All games will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

India is entering the competition as the defending champions, having won the Women's T20 Asia Cup a record seven times. The team is determined to continue their winning streak and secure another title.

India Squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup:



Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Traveling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh

The Indian women's cricket team is set to embark on their Asia Cup journey with high hopes and a strong squad, aiming to defend their title and add another trophy to their illustrious history.