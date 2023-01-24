Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year; 2 more Indians included

The Indian cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was, on Tuesday, named the captain of the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2022. The list team also includes opener Smriti Mandhana and pace bowler Renuka Thakur.

India with 3 players have the joint highest representation in the 2022 Women's ODI Team of the Year along with South Africa, who are also represented by three players.

Harmanpreet Kaur enjoyed a splendid time in ODIs with the bat smashing two centuries and five half centuries in the year. She also chipped in with five wickets with her off-spin.

Kaur's India deputy Smriti Mandhana was also named in the team for her six half centuries and a century alongside Renuka Thakur, who in her debut year in the format picked up 18 wickets in just 7 matches.

Mandhana and Thakur were also named in the T20I Team of the Year on Monday.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Alyssa Healy (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt, Nat Sciver, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Renuka Thakur, Shabnam Ismail