WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants sign Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner named vice-captain

Gujarat Giants, who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to notch up their first win of the 2023 Women's Premier League, have made a significant change to their roster.

With regular captain Beth Mooney ruled out for the rest of the league with an injury, the Gujarat franchise have drafted in South African batter Laura Wolvaardt as her replacement. The dynamic South African opener had recently played a key role for hosts South Africa in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

With the change in the squad, India’s Sneh Rana will now be the captain and Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will be the vice-captain for the season.

Mooney suffered a calf strain while batting in the second innings of the opening match between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on March 4.

Wolvaardt was the top scorer for the Proteas in the World Cup, with three half-centuries from six matches. Her contribution played a major role in helping the South Africans reach the final of the tournament, where they lost to the eventual champions Australia.

🎥 Highlights of @LauraWolvaardt's sparkling half-century in the first Women's League exhibition match 🙌#LevelPlayingField pic.twitter.com/KCmlKfp1Ml — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 8, 2023

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sneh Rana (captain), Ashleigh Gardner (vice-captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.