WPL: Gujarat Giants name Lea Tahuhu as the replacement of Lauren Cheatle

Experienced New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu has joined Gujarat Giants as they named her as a replacement for injured Lauren Cheatle for the upcoming edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), starting February 23, 2024.

Tahuhu, who has represented New Zealand in 80 T20Is and 93 ODIs and has 78 and 109 wickets to her name in T20Is and ODIs respectively will join Gujarat for INR 30 Lakh.

Tahuhu's experience will play a key role in the bowling department of Gujarat Giants, who are aiming to make a new start this season after a dismal bottom placed run in the last edition.

Lea was part of the New Zealand team claiming a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She also has a experience of playing in the the other leagues like The hundred and Women's Big Bash League.

🚨 JUST IN: Gujarat Giants name Lea Tahuhu as replacement for Lauren Cheatle.

Cheatle who is a left-arm pacer from Australia is recently underwent a medical procedure on her neck and will be unavailable for the upcoming WPL season. The team wishing her best of wishes to recover quickly.

Gujarat will start their WPL campaign with a tough opening game fixture against defending champions side Mumbai Indians, led by the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 25.