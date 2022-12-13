Free entry for women, nominal charge for men - BCCI announces ticket sales for remaining Australia T20Is

The BCCI, on Tuesday, announced the ticket sales information for the remaining three women's T20Is between India and Australia. While the entry to the third T20I will continue to be free as in the first two matches, men will have to spend a nominal amount for the final two matches.

Girls or women, on the other hand, can enjoy the entire series free of cost after registering via ticketing platform bookmyshow. Men or boys too can avail the tickets for the final two T20Is on the platform by paying the pre-decided amount.





ENTRY FREE for Girls/Women for all 3⃣ #INDvAUS T20Is at the Brabourne Stadium - CCI 🙌



ENTRY FREE for Boys/Men for the 3rd T20I after registering via https://t.co/NTJAhUOZXL 👌



Nominal Charge for Boys/Men for 4th & 5th T20I - booking via https://t.co/NTJAhUOZXL 👍#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AJ6ezxfzzn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 13, 2022

"ENTRY FREE for Girls/Women for all #INDvAUS T20Is at the Brabourne Stadium - CCI. ENTRY FREE for Boys/Men for the 3rd T20I after registering via bookmyshow.com. Nominal Charge for Boys/Men for 4th & 5th T20I - booking via bookmyshow.com," BCCI tweeted.

All the three remaining T20Is of the five-match series will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.





