5 U-19 Players of Team India who could be bought by the WPL Franchises

Team India, led by Shafali Varma, won the inaugural edition of the U-19 Women's World Cup Trophy earlier this month. With the preparation for the Women's Premier League (WPL) in full swing and the five teams—Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Bengaluru—all set to pick up players at the auctions, here's a look at five Indian probables who'll be highly sought after (besides well-known Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh):

Shweta Sehrawat





Despite having Richa Ghosh and Shafali Varma in the line-up, Shweta Sehrawat stole the limelight. The opener finished as the tournament's leading run scorer for Team India with 297 runs to her name, 3 half centuries, and an impressive SR of 139.43.



Parshavi Chopra





The rising leg-spinner was the leading wicket-taker for India at the T20 World Cup and the second overall with 11 wickets. Her best figure was against Sri Lanka: 4-5, and an economy of 3.66. With disciplined bowling, wicket-taking and economical spells, she was integral to India's triumph in the tournament.



Mannat Kashyap





Mannat was India's second-best bowler in the tournament. The slow left-arm spinner from Patiala picked up 9 wickets with a best figure of 4-12 against Scotland.



Archana Devi





Archana Devi claimed 8 wickets, with an edition best of 3-14 against Scotland. She came through for Team India when it was most needed, and her abilities were highlighted not just in bowling but also in fielding. Her all-around efforts would be very likely in helping her find a spot in the upcoming Women's IPL.



Titas Sadhu





The young pacer, Titas Sadhu was integral in getting wickets during the powerplay. Early breakthroughs helped the team and her in finishing the World Cup with 6 crucial wickets.





