'Equal Hue' initiative to be launched by expert panel with aim of reforming women's sports in India

It will be a crucial step in the long road of reforming women's sports in India when the 'Equal Hue' initiative is launched with a panel discussion on Tuesday, March 8.

A host of expert panelists - Namrata Parekh (Co-Founder & Director, Meraki), Deepthi Bopaiah (CEO, GoSports Foundation), Sharda Ugra (Renowned Sports Journalist), Snehal Pradhan (Former Indian Cricketer & Cricket Commentator), Arshi Yasin (CEO & Co-Founder, The Bridge) will be among those to be part of the discussion.

'Man for all seasons' Charu Sharma will be moderating the event.

The 'Equal Hue' report - a study undertaken over the last five years to understand and address inequalities in the way women's cricket is played in India and to suggest reforms - will be discussed by the panelists. The biggest takeaways from the report and the key figures and data will be deliberated upon. The importance and objectives of the 'Equal Hue' initiative shall also be covered, with an aim of bringing different perspectives and opinions to the table.

We're delighted to inform you that the Equal Hue Status Report, released at #Symposium2021, is now available at https://t.co/IQM5vP029T



We welcome any feedback you may have on the Equal Hue Status Report at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/EZTkVFfWB6 — SLPC (@SportsLawIndia) December 29, 2021

The upcoming 'Equal Hue' Cricket Excellence Scholarship Programme and how the 'Equal Hue' project can contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India shall be discussed.



Also on agenda will be to articulate the role that the different stakeholders must play in the development of women's cricket in India. This includes the role of the media in raising awareness about women's cricket and driving interest among the masses and the role of journalists in communicating stories of women's cricket in a more effective manner.

The LIVE Discussion will be streamed on The Bridge YouTube & Facebook channels.

The 'Equal Hue' campaign is based on the 'Equal Hue' report authored by Snehal Pradhan, former India pacer turned cricket commentator and YouTuber; Karunya Keshav, journalist and co-author of The Fire Burns Blue on the history of women's cricket in India; and the late Sidhanta Patnaik, co-author of The Fire Burns Blue, and commissioned by the Sports Law and Policy Centre.

You can find the 'Equal Hue' project here.