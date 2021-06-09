England women announce squad for the Test match against India

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 17 member strong women's squad for their one-off test match against Indian women starting on 16th June at Bristol.



While Central Sparks and Worcestershire seamer Emily Arlott earned her first international call-up, the experienced batter Danielle Wyatt was left out of the squad.

The squad is led by regular skipper Heather Knight, while Natalie Sciver has been named her deputy. The 17 member squad is expected to be reduced ahead of the match, relieving the non-selected players to play at the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

England squad

Heather Knight (C), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver (VC), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill

The single test match against England will be Indian Women's first test match in over seven years. The Women in Blue last played a test match in 2014, which too was played against England.

The Indian squad led by Mithali Raj has already reached England for the match. Besides the lone test match, the two sides will also face-off in three ODIs and T20Is each.

India Test and ODI squad

Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India T20I squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.