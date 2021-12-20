Ellyse Perry puts her body on line to protect pitch: Watch

Australia's star cricketer Ellyse Perry has been applauded for her commitment to protecting the pitch after a video from Sunday - showing her lying down on the covers to help onrushing ground staff battle it out against a sudden storm - was shared widely.

The incident happened during Sunday's game between New South Wales and Victoria in the Women's National Cricket League, Australia's 50-over competition, at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Perry, the star all-rounder in the Australian national team, struck 120 off 94 balls in the second innings, but it was her dedication in throwing herself on the pitch covers earlier in the day that grabbed eyeballs.

Absolute MAYHEM at the CitiPower Centre as the Melbourne weather sets in 💨



Well done to players and ground staff on getting this cover down! 🌧 #WNCL pic.twitter.com/e00U7hhQOp — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) December 19, 2021

A sudden storm forced the players off the field after 46 overs of NSW's innings, with Perry being among the wickets as well. Players from both teams rushed to help the ground staff put the covers on the pitch. Perry is seen diving on one end of the pitch, as others hold down the other sides in order to let the ground staff peg it into the ground.

"Top work by all involved and exceptional all-rounder commitment from Ellyse Perry," AAP sport reporter Anna Harrington tweeted.

NSW with too many on the board in the end, Ellyse Perry was the star, finishing with 120 and a wicket.#WNCL pic.twitter.com/DVFTlepTwl — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) December 19, 2021

After the storm subsided, Victoria were set a revised target of 256 from 35 overs. Perry's 120 anchored the chase but she ended up playing a lone hand, as they only managed 229/9, handing NSW a 27-run victory via the Duckworth Lewis system.

