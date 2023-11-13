Former Indian cricketer Diana Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former Indian captain Diana Edulji became the first Indian woman cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday for her achievements as a player and an administrator in later days.

Another Indian legend Virender Sehwag and former Sri Lanka captain Aravinda De Silva joined the prestigious list alongside her.

In a career spanning over three decades, Edulji played a total of 54 matches for India including 20 tests and 34 ODIs. She made her mark as the slow left-arm orthodox spinner taking more than 100 wickets for the country.

Diana Edulji is the third-highest wicket-taker in the women's cricket test history with a total of 63 wickets in 20 tests with an average of 25.77.

Talking about her inclusion in the list, Edulji said," At the outset, I would like to thank the ICC and the Jury for having selected me to be inducted into the ICC Hall Of Fame 2023. It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian Women Cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male, and female from across the world."



"I am delighted to be considered for this award. It's not only a proud moment for me, my family, and friends but also for BCCI and Indian Women's Cricket," she added further.

One of the pioneers of women's cricket in India, Diana Edulji is known for her work as an administrator for Women's cricket and with Western Railways working hard for equal rights for India's female cricketers before retiring from the position at the start of 2016.

In 1983 Edulji received India's then greatest sports honour award, the Arjuna Award, and then in 2002 was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri.