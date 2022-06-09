Deepti Sharma picked as wildcard for The Hundred

Indian cricket all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been picked as a wildcard for The Hundred hosted by the England Cricket Board (ECB). The 24-year-old will be seen plying her trade for the Birmingham Phoenix in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

This development came after Sharma was picked by the Phoenix in the overseas draft for their women's team which was held earlier today. The other picks in the women's section include Nicola Carey for Welsh Fire, Elyse Villani for Trent Rockets, Heather Graham for Northern Superchargers, Lea Tahuhu for Manchester Originals, Jess Kerr for London Spirit, Molly Strano for Southern Brave and Suzie Bates for Oval Invincibles.

Deepti Sharma is only the third Indian to be picked for the 2022 edition of The Hundred. Earlier in April, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were retained by their franchises Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers respectively.