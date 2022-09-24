'Culture clash at Lord's' ends Jhulan Goswami's farewell match

"A disappointing way to end the match. India should have trusted their skills to win," said the British commentator on air as the Indian team lifted Jhulan Goswami on their shoulders at the end of the 3rd ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday.

Stay in the crease Rules are Rules.Deepti Sharma 🔥Gore Bahut Rone Wale Hai 🤣🤣 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/EimxtBMG5Q — AKASH (@im_akash196) September 24, 2022

How Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlotte Dean, who was batting on 47, to end the match was soon a matter of debate on social media. The batter, who had done well to pull England back into the game, had gone out of her crease with just 17 more runs to get. As the decision of 'OUT' flashed on the giant screen, she was left in tears.

Culture clash incoming at Lord's… — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) September 24, 2022

As predicted, opinions on the run out were polarised. "It was a disappointing end to the match, I'm not a fan of that dismissal," said England captain Amy Jones at the post-match presentation ceremony.

England cricketer Sam Billings was one of those to join in on the chorus.

There's surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable?Just not cricket… https://t.co/VLGeddDlrz — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

Utterly disappointing from Deepti Sharma and entire team India. Shameful to say the least. #ENGvIND — Priya Nagi (@PRIYA7N) September 24, 2022

While the wicket was called 'shameful' by some, there were some who lauded Deepti.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also questioned about the wicket, a query she declined to reply to for the first time.

On being asked again, she said, "I thought you'd ask about the other 9 wickets we took before that, they were also not easy to get. I will of course back my player, it's a part of ICC rules."

Nicking the ball to first slip and standing your ground as if nothing happened, is actually terrible. A Run-out isn't. I guess, Match Refree Chris Broad needs to educate his son on the laws of cricket 😃 #CricketTwitter #ENGvIND https://t.co/yNlKPnMkGl — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 24, 2022

It's a legal dismissal. The only thing against the spirit of the game here is the batter trying to gain an unfair advantage. Well done, Deepti Sharma. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 24, 2022

Running out at the non-striker's end without warning at Lord's is EXACTLY how I would have loved India to win.Absolute legend, Deepti Sharma.Beautiful. Beautiful. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) September 24, 2022

There were also some who lauded Charlotte Dean for how quickly she recovered from being distraught to going up to have a word with the retiring Jhulan Goswami.

Incredible from Charlie Dean. One second she was emotional after seeing the 3rd umpire's call; the next, going towards the IND team & shaking hands. Within a sec she cut off all the possibilities of stupid 'Spirit of Cricket' debates. What a maturity from a 21 yr old!! #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/ia1C6OlCs2 — Vijay 🇮🇳 (@iamvijaymannai) September 24, 2022

Jhulan Goswami retired on Saturday, going out as the highest ever wicket-taker in international cricket, as India won a bilateral ODI series 3-0 for the first time in England.

Goswami finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is.