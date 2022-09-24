Women's Cricket
'Culture clash at Lord's' ends Jhulan Goswami's farewell match
Deepti Sharma ran out the last England batter backing up as India won Jhulan Goswami's final match by 16 runs at Lord's to seal the series 3-0. The last wicket was soon a matter of intense debate.
"A disappointing way to end the match. India should have trusted their skills to win," said the British commentator on air as the Indian team lifted Jhulan Goswami on their shoulders at the end of the 3rd ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday.
How Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlotte Dean, who was batting on 47, to end the match was soon a matter of debate on social media. The batter, who had done well to pull England back into the game, had gone out of her crease with just 17 more runs to get. As the decision of 'OUT' flashed on the giant screen, she was left in tears.
As predicted, opinions on the run out were polarised. "It was a disappointing end to the match, I'm not a fan of that dismissal," said England captain Amy Jones at the post-match presentation ceremony.
England cricketer Sam Billings was one of those to join in on the chorus.
While the wicket was called 'shameful' by some, there were some who lauded Deepti.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also questioned about the wicket, a query she declined to reply to for the first time.
On being asked again, she said, "I thought you'd ask about the other 9 wickets we took before that, they were also not easy to get. I will of course back my player, it's a part of ICC rules."
There were also some who lauded Charlotte Dean for how quickly she recovered from being distraught to going up to have a word with the retiring Jhulan Goswami.
Jhulan Goswami retired on Saturday, going out as the highest ever wicket-taker in international cricket, as India won a bilateral ODI series 3-0 for the first time in England.
Goswami finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is.