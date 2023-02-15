'Deepti is a mentality monster'- Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur after WI win

On Wednesday against West Indies, Deepti Sharma became the first-ever Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in T20 internationals. She achieved this feat in her 89th game and overtook Poonam Yadav as the leading wicket-taker for India in the T20 internationals.

Talking about her feat in the post match press conference, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said," Deepti Sharma is mentally very strong. The way she bounced back from her disappointing bowling performance against Pakistan is a testament to it."

"She has grown a lot in past few years and opened up to other teammates. Having her around has helped the juniors also," Harman added.

Another star in India's win was the young wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh who scored 44 off 32 balls and finished the game with cracking boundary.



"Richa Ghosh has matured a lot. The conversation between her and Hrishikesh sir (batting coach) is about picking the right ball and scoring runs off it. The maturity to handle the pressure and take singles when needed has made her more dangerous. She has been great for us," Indian skipper quipped about her new star.

With the addition of likes of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, Indian batting unit looks more fearless and dangerous. Talking about the new approach of batting and handling short balls, Harmanpreet said," They enjoy playing the short balls and fearless cricket. The younger generation is not afraid to take on short balls or pace bowling."

India will face England in their next group fixture which will be the potential decider about the winner of Group B. Talking about the importance of next game, Indian captain said, "Every game in World Cup is important. We want to execute our plans and win the games. The team is doing well and we want to continue with the rhythm."

India is sitting on second the group B after winning both games owing to an inferior net run rate as compared to England. India will face England on 18th February and look to win the match.