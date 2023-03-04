Women's Cricket
Deandra Dottin does a Tymal Mills, refutes WPL team's claim of injury
Like Tymal Mills had done in the IPL, Deandra Dottin has denied her WPL team Gujarat Giants' claim that she has been ruled out due to an injury.
West Indies T20 star Deandra Dottin has caused an early controversy in the Women's Premier League even before the first ball by refuting claims by Gujarat Giants that she has been ruled out due to a 'medical situation'.
The Gujarat franchise in the women's league announced on Friday that Dottin has been ruled out for the season as she is "recovering from a medical situation". Australia's Kim Garth has been named as her replacement and she has already joined the Giants' training camp.
Dottin came out on her social media handles on Saturday, the day of the first match of the WPL - between the Gujarat team and Mumbai Indians - to say she does not have any medical issue.
England's Tymal Mills had last year made a similar tweet refuting Mumbai Indians' claim that he was injured for the rest of the season, but had later deleted that tweet.
Giants will take part in the opening match of the Women's Premier League on March 4 against the Mumbai Indians.
The Giants have a strong Australian flavour in their squad. They are led by Beth Mooney, have Ashleigh Gardner in their ranks and have Rachael Haynes as their head coach.