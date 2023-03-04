Deandra Dottin does a Tymal Mills, refutes WPL team's claim of injury

West Indies T20 star Deandra Dottin has caused an early controversy in the Women's Premier League even before the first ball by refuting claims by Gujarat Giants that she has been ruled out due to a 'medical situation'.

The Gujarat franchise in the women's league announced on Friday that Dottin has been ruled out for the season as she is "recovering from a medical situation". Australia's Kim Garth has been named as her replacement and she has already joined the Giants' training camp.

Dottin came out on her social media handles on Saturday, the day of the first match of the WPL - between the Gujarat team and Mumbai Indians - to say she does not have any medical issue.

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023

I think we have the 1st #WPL controversy @GujaratGiants need to come up with some clarityNo way to treat a legend#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/qGyrN8l2gH — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 4, 2023

This is so upsetting. I was so looking forward to watching her play LIVE, but here we are, looking at yet another case of unfair, uncalled for treatment. How and why is this happening to her over and over again? https://t.co/rqJpO2QZDF — Debdatta Sengupta (@goodeeoneshoe) March 4, 2023

I hope Gujarat Giants put out a statement today before the game starts giving clarity on Deandra Dottin's "injury".Imagine her replacement Kim Garth playing today and picking up 2-3 wickets. Disrespectful to an absolute legend in Dottin. — Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) March 4, 2023

England's Tymal Mills had last year made a similar tweet refuting Mumbai Indians' claim that he was injured for the rest of the season, but had later deleted that tweet.



Giants will take part in the opening match of the Women's Premier League on March 4 against the Mumbai Indians.

The Giants have a strong Australian flavour in their squad. They are led by Beth Mooney, have Ashleigh Gardner in their ranks and have Rachael Haynes as their head coach.