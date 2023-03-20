WPL: Deandra Dottin fires salvo at Gujarat Giants

Women's Premier League (WPL) team Gujarat Giants do not have their fortunes in their own hands as they prepare for their final league match of the season on Monday, and now have the additional problem of an irate member of the squad.

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has written a statement in excess of 600 words explaining why she remains shocked and bewildered about the reasoning given by the franchise in excluding her from playing this season after having acquired her at the auction.

“I remain deeply disappointed by what can only, plausibly, be described as bewildering reasoning for my omission from the tournament," Dottin said in a tweet.

According to Dottin, the issue was created due to an email sent by the Gujarat Giants physiotherapist which demanded additional fitness certificates from her.

"I had sought treatment in December 2022. I was transparent about this in correspondence with Gujarat Giants’ physiotherapist... however, this was misconstrued and later conveyed to the members of the franchise’s management team as me ‘Experiencing abdominal pain post-session, which was not what I had indicated.”

"To the best of my knowledge, other players had not been requested to partake in medical testing nor require medical clearance. I am bewildered as to why after being cleared by multiple surgeons it was insisted upon by the franchise to repeat medical testing and produce medical clearance that had already been provided," Dottin said in her statement.

In light of ongoing speculation surrounding my exclusion from this year's Women's Premier League (WPL), please find attached, a brief statement from me that addresses and clarifies the events that led to my omission from the inaugural WPL tournament earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/SmiSnkMlrZ — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 19, 2023

Australian all-rounder Kim Garth replaced Deandra Dottin in the Giants' 18-member squad a few days ahead of the season. The franchise had said that Dottin had been replaced because she had been recovering from a medical situation.

Gujarat Giants are almost out of the qualification race as they languish at the bottom of the points table with just two wins. The Sneh Rana-led team will play against UP Warriorz on Monday (March 20) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai with one eye on other results - and also perhaps at their mentions from irate fans of Deandra Dottin.