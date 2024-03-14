DC enters the Women's Premier League final as table toppers

Delhi Capitals barely broke a sweat in their seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants and earned a direct ticket to the final by finishing as league leaders of the 2024 Women's Premier League here in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Wednesday.

The toppers of the WPL league phase earn a spot in the final directly whereas the 2nd and 3rd placed teams play the eliminator, the winner of which will play the WPL finals.

Winning the toss and fielding first in the last league game of the 2024 WPL, Delhi Capitals ran through the top order of Gujarat and had them reeling at 23-3 in the powerplay thanks to Marizanne Kapp's brilliance with the new ball. From there, Gujarat never got back into the game as Delhi kept picking wickets regularly denying any momentum for Gujarat.



Bharti Fulmali's 42 (36 balls, 7 fours) and Bryce's unbeaten 28 (21 balls, 4 fours) took Gujarat to a measly score of 126 at the end of 20 overs. Kapp's 2-17 in 4 fours and Shika Pandey's 2-23 were the standout shows in what was a clinical bowling and fielding performance by the Delhi Capitals.

In reply, Meg Lanning and Shefali Varma tore through the Gujarat bowlers, with Lanning scoring 4 boundaries in the 2nd over off Bryce and Shefali, for her part, hitting 3 boundaries in the third over off Shabnam Shakil.

Although Lanning was run out unfortunately, Shefali continued her merry ways as she kept hitting boundaries at will and brought up her half-century. She was ably supported by Jemimah Rodrigues as DC cantered through to the target with 41 balls to spare.

Shefali top scored with 71 off just 37 balls with 7 boundaries and 5 sixes. Jemimah was unbeaten on 38 from 28 with 4 boundaries and a six.

Tanuja Kanwar concluded her WPL with yet another brilliant bowling display with figures of 2-20 in her four overs. With 10 scalps in 8 games, 5th in the leading wicket-takers list, Tanuja stands out as a lone star in an otherwise disappointing turnout for Gujarat Giants who finished last in the WPL standings.

And that's a wrap to the league stage!#TATAWPL 2024 Playoffs, here we come 😎 pic.twitter.com/pN77iO72uF — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 13, 2024

Delhi will now wait for the result of the eliminator between 2nd place Mumbai Indians and 3rd place Royal Challengers of Bangalore that is scheduled on 15th March at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

